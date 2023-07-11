Salvation Army opens thrift store for locals

For five years, Jenny Hartung, Salvation Army executive director, has dreamed of opening up a thrift shop.
On Wednesday, that dream becomes reality as the local organization opens what Hartung said is the first Salvation Army thrift store in Campbell County. The store is located at the organization’s new location on Stocktrail Avenue and specializes in home goods and workforce needs.
“Anything to make up a household is what we would like to have,” she said. “And that helps with financial stability, so anything that helps somebody get back to work.”
Whether that’s steel-toed boots or fire-retardant clothing, bedding or furniture, everything helps. Since the store is specializing in those categories, no children’s clothing will be accepted.
Right now, the shop includes everything from pots and pans to slow cookers, sheets and glassware. Everything donated must be in good condition or it won’t be placed on the shelf, Hartung said.
Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, including holidays. The hope is for the shop to be run predominantly by volunteers and there’s a sign up sheet at the organization for anyone who’d like to help.
“Everything’s priced pretty inexpensive so people can afford to get it,” Hartung said. “We’ll also have vouchers for those who qualify financially to get that help.”
With the increase in size of the new Salvation Army building, Hartung was able to make her dreams become reality after she convinced higher administration that there’s a need for the thrift shop in Gillette.
“It’s small but we feel confident we’ll be able to help a lot of people,” she said.
The Wednesday grand opening runs concurrent with the WyoGives Day of Giving to add incentives for locals to donate to the local organization. Anyone who shows a printed or online receipt for donating to Salvation Army at wyogives.com will receive a $10 off certificate at the store. Those donating $100 or more will receive a $20 voucher.
Hartung said that all donations up to $10,000 will be matched by the Hughes Charitable Trust, so her goal is to hit $20,000 raised, which will support programs offered by the nonprofit throughout the year.
