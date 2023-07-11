 Skip to main content
Salvation Army opens thrift store for locals

Salvation Army Thrift Store
Marj Beckley chats with Gary Hartung as he works building a shed Friday to store donations behind the Salvation Army thrift store that opens July 12 in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

For five years, Jenny Hartung, Salvation Army executive director, has dreamed of opening up a thrift shop.

Salvation Army Thrift Store
Jenny Hartung, center, talks Friday to a woman inquiring about the new Salvation Army thrift store that opens July 12 in Gillette.
Salvation Army Thrift Store
Shelves are full at the new Salvation Army thrift store that opens July 12 in Gillette.
Salvation Army Thrift Store
Gary Hartung, from left, Manny Palacios, 15, and Paul Beckley work building a shed Friday to store donations behind the Salvation Army thrift store that opens July 12 in Gillette.

