The Campbell County School District’s estimated budget for the 2023-24 school year shows an increase of about $7.6 million, or 3.2%, from the current fiscal budget.
Based on Campbell County's most recent estimated assessed valuation of $5.3 billion, more than $100 million in re-capture payments could be sent back to the state.
Overall, the budget would increase from $266.4 million to about $274 million. The operating budget is about $144 million.
About $5.5 million of the increase is in the district’s general fund that is mostly made up of salaries and benefits. The salary bump approved at the last board meeting for all district staff sits at about $4.65 million, which accounts for most of the change in the general fund.
Preliminary budget numbers are based on a projected assessed valuation of $5.3 billion in Campbell County, said Dennis Holmes, associate superintendent of instructional support. The numbers won't be finalized until June, but if the estimate holds, it will be a 17% increase over 2022.
Because of the surge in county value, the district could be sending a record amount of money to the state.
“Keep in mind that this is an estimate, but this would definitely be one of the all-time highs in recapture payments with over $111 million in money back to the state,” Holmes said.
Alex Ayers, district superintendent, noted that Campbell County is one of about eight districts that pay money back to the state. The process began in 1984 after the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled to equalize funding for students statewide. Since that time, Campbell County schools have sent more than $1 billion back to the state to support other districts.
Trustee Lisa Durgin pointed out that the district is the third largest school district in the state and has an operating budget of about $144 million.
“We’re going to send back about $111 million, which could fund a school district just a bit smaller than us in its entirety,” she said.
Other additions to the budget include about $1 million from the state for the roof at Wagonwheel Elementary School and another $6.6 million for the construction of Little Powder School north of town, Holmes said. About $10 million is set aside in the budget for the $38.5 million Aquatic Center the board approved in November.
The district will receive about $30 million in grants, down about $10 million from this year’s budget, which includes the last of the COVID funds and about $2.8 million in grants supplied by the Campbell County Community Public Recreation District.
Officials will offer amendments to the preliminary budget in June before trustees vote on a final fiscal 2023 budget in July.
