Toney Peters walked around the field after the Gillette Mustangs’ blowout win over the Billings Outlaws waiting for his dad.
The two found each other, embraced and softly spoke a few words amid a crowd of fans asking for signatures. It was the first of three trips Peters’s dad — also named Toney Peters — made out to Gillette this season from his home in Dayton, Ohio, and it was an especially important one. It was the elder’s first time seeing his son play since an injury last year that the Mustangs’ linebacker thought could end his career.
Peters is fulfilling his dream of professional football by playing with the Mustangs. But he’s not the only one who sees it that way. His dad, who has been with Peters through his football career is living his own dream — the dream of watching his kid succeed.
It was right around one year prior to that post-game embrace that Peters had the injury. He went in to make a tackle and felt the surging pain in his knee that brought the worst thoughts to his mind.
“Right when I got hurt I knew my knee was done. I thought I was done, period,” he said.
Peters and his father are in a relentless fight to help the young athlete pursue his dream.
Chasing dreams
The goal is to play football professionally, a goal that Peters has had since his sophomore year of high school when his dad sat him down and asked him which sport he liked best. He responded with football, and from then on his dad did whatever he could to help him go to college for football and pursue a professional career in the sport.
Peters attended Ashland University where he played football from 2012-17, redshirting his first and third year with the team. He started out as a safety, his position for the final two years of high school, then moved to become a defensive back/linebacker hybrid known as a box safety for his last two years of college. The school is about about a two and a half hour drive from Dayton where his dad still lives. Those games were much easier to attend, and his dad was a constant in the stands.
But all of that was in doubt when the doctors confirmed what he dreaded most. Peters had a torn ACL and a sprained MCL. It’s an injury that players can come back from, but playing in a league like the CIF is different. There is less of a guarantee that players will stick around than in higher leagues — and even those come with little assurances.
It can be a fine line between supportive and overbearing that all parents have to balance. When an athlete goes through an injury like the one Peters had, it can be difficult to figure out when you’re not helping the situation.
As Peters worked through his rehab, he continued to fight. Quitting was never an option, and he stayed strong in his resolve to keep playing football. But it was one of the most difficult times in his life, and his father could tell his son was struggling so he knew he had to make the trip out to Gillette to see his injured son. It was difficult for Peters to stay injured on the sideline while his team struggled. If healthy, he could’ve made a difference. He was sure of that.
But so was Cedric Walker, who finished the season as the head coach. Walker was the Mustangs’ defensive coordinator before taking over the head job. When Peters’s dad came out to watch a game after Walker took over, he wanted some sort of assurance that his son would be taken care of.
Walker made sure he did as he and Mustangs owner Steven Titus set the linebacker up in a hotel and helped him throughout the process when the season wrapped up. Walker had Peters over for dinner and helped keep him company. Peters made a few friends at the physical therapy center in Gillette. But still, it got lonely at times. The few months he was stuck in Gillette he stayed in his hotel room most of the time, playing video games with not much else to do.
He and his father still talked all the time. Knowing what his son was going through, he wanted to make sure Peters wasn’t completely alone. Their phone calls avoided talking specifically about the injury. Peters didn’t need a reminder about his knee, his dad felt. Those conversations were always positive. They talked about his return to the field and what the next year for the Mustangs will be. They talked about everything, as long as it wasn’t about his pain. Being on the outside like his dad was allowed perspective that’s hard to see on the inside.
Peters was finally able to leave Gillette in August — three months after the season had ended. He flew home to Dayton, Ohio where his father and his family live. He was back where his football dreams began. Years ago and full of hope he set out on his football journey. Now he was back, unsure of what his future held. Peters finished out his rehab with his dad by his side.
Walker, who is the team’s defensive play-caller and head coach, gave Peters a new task as well. Previously, Peters had played the role of a box safety but this year, Walker wanted Peters to assume the starting middle linebacker role. As the “mike” linebacker, Peters is essentially the quarterback of the defense. He puts the defense in the right position and has to think more before and during each play.
Peters grew in his new role. The position taught him more about the game. It challenged him mentally and physically while recovering from the injury.
“The first couple days of training camp, blitzing and everything, it’s in the back of my mind,” Peters said. “There’s stuff I want to do as far as making a play here and there, but it’s still in the back of my mind, mentally. I still wasn’t 100% sure.”
Peters’s dad again visited three times in the 2023 season. It’s a hefty price for a plane ticket from Dayton to Gillette, but it was important to make sure that Peters feels his father’s support. His dad saw improvement from game-to-game. Each game he saw more intensity. He played faster each game, thinking less of his leg and more about what he was supposed to do. But there’s still another level his dad thinks his son can reach. He knows there’s another level that hasn’t been fully unlocked yet.
“Toney had mentioned to (Titus) that he was starting to feel comfortable in his leg,” Peters’s dad said. “Toney still hasn’t played to where I know he can play, but he is getting better. His confidence is growing, and that’s what it comes down to. Then he can use his mental thinking on what he should do and when he needs to do it.”
After the game against the Billings Outlaws — the second home game of the season in which the defense scored two touchdowns — Peters felt he was back. The game was the first in-person game that Peters’s dad saw since the injury. Maybe it was just a coincidence that Peters said that after the game that his dad watched. It certainly isn’t a coincidence that Peters played at the level he did during the season. He’s tough, dedicated to his dream — qualities he learned from his father.
“I was happy to see after his injury that he didn’t quit, to see him continue to fight for his dream,” Peters’s dad said. “I know it’s in my responsibility to aid him in certain ways. Not to step too much into it, but to tweak it every now and then. By helping him still fight to where he wants to be, that’s a dream to me.”
The two still believe there’s another level for his son to reach. He knows the speed at which his son can play at and at times he sees Peters still trying to save his leg. Once he gets back to playing reckless and aggressive, his dad says that’ll be the player he knows his son can be. There were still a few times that Peters was reminded of his injury throughout the remainder of the season. Sometimes, an awkward landing or a scrum of players fighting for the ball brings him back to the moment he thought his career was over. But each time he got up this season.
The Mustangs season wrapped up with the team’s 37-30 loss to the Salina Liberty on the road. Now Peters will keep working out to push for outdoor football. Leagues like the XFL, Canadian Football League or European leagues are at the top of the list. Peters will be at an XFL combine in Arizona on July 17.
Wherever Peters goes for his professional football journey, his dad will be there. Whether it be the stands, on the phone or watching the game from Dayton, his dad will be there to support his son fulfill his dream, because that’s his dream too.
