On Monday, in-person visitation, group activities and communal dining returned to the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center for the first time since May.
The long-term care facility went two consecutive weeks without detecting any new COVID-19 cases from its residents, staff or associated personnel. Now, the facility is out of outbreak protocol for the first time since re-entering it on May 25.
While out of outbreak protocol, per guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, residents will only be tested if they are symptomatic or required to by their medical provider, said Campbell County Health spokesperson Karen Clarke.
While in outbreak protocol, staff and residents underwent weekly testing.
Although they will no longer be tested weekly, staff will continue to be tested monthly, with the next tests scheduled for Aug. 23 through Aug. 25.
Any one positive COVID-19 test picked up in association with the Legacy will put the facility back into outbreak mode.
After reopening to visitors on March 17, the Legacy had its first positive case detected about a month later, putting it into outbreak protocol on April 21. Then, after reopening on May 18, another positive COVID-19 test put it back into outbreak protocol on May 25, where it remained until Monday.
