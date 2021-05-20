The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Campbell County continued Thursday when 13 more confirmed cases were recorded in the county, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The new batch is part of 57 confirmed cases added in the county in the past seven days.
Wyoming added 195 COVID-19 cases to its confirmed total Thursday, bringing its confirmed case count to 50,266 since the pandemic began.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,710 (as of May 17)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 6,627 (as of May 17)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 839
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 13
- Number of probables: 518
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 57
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,405 (as of May 19)
- Number of active cases: 57 (as of May 19)
- Recoveries: 4,801 (as of May 19)
- Recoveries in past seven days: 22 (as of May 19)
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 5 (as of May 19)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 195
- Number of probables: 9,324
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 493
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 50,266
- Number of active cases: 470 (as of May 19)
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 713
- Hospitalizations today: 35 (as of May 19)
