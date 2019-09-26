From darts to dogs to digs, the first Northeast Wyoming Archaeology Fair on Saturday will give the community an opportunity to learn how people in northeast Wyoming lived hundreds and even thousands of years ago.

September is Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month, and as it comes to a close the Campbell County Rockpile Museum is celebrating by hosting the Archaeology Fair.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.