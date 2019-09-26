Rockpile Museum Educator Stephan Zacharias demonstrates how the atlatl, the first upright hunting weapon, is used. Attendants of Saturday’s Northeast Wyoming Archaeology Fair at the museum will have a chance to try using an atlatl.
Rockpile Museum Educator Stephan Zacharias demonstrates how the atlatl, the first upright hunting weapon, is used. Attendants of Saturday's Northeast Wyoming Archaeology Fair at the museum will have the chance to try launching the atlatl at fake pronghorn targets.
Rockpile Museum Educator Stephan Zacharias demonstrates how the atlatl, the first upright hunting weapon, is used. Attendants of Saturday's Northeast Wyoming Archaeology Fair at the museum will have the chance to try launching the atlatl at fake pronghorn targets.
From darts to dogs to digs, the first Northeast Wyoming Archaeology Fair on Saturday will give the community an opportunity to learn how people in northeast Wyoming lived hundreds and even thousands of years ago.
September is Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month, and as it comes to a close the Campbell County Rockpile Museum is celebrating by hosting the Archaeology Fair.
