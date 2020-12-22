The 121st annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count will be Monday in Gillette.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of meeting in front of Perkins as in years past for a cup of coffee and to create a game plan, people will go out on their own. They can choose a location with public access within about a 15-mile radius of Gillette and count the birds, but need to contact Jacelyn Downey at 504-453-4139 or Jacelyn.Downey@audubon.org.
