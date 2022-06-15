Two fundraisers have been started for the families of the victims of a car crash earlier this week.
Halie Everts, her husband Aaron Godines and their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, were three of five Gillette residents who died in a four-car crash in Colorado Monday afternoon.
A GoFundMe campaign has been started by a friend of the Everts family. Any money raised will be given to the families to help pay for funeral costs.
Additionally, a GoFundMe for Aaron's parents, Emiliano and Christina Godines, who also died in the crash, has been started by their niece.
The crash occurred in Weld County, Colorado on Interstate 25 near mile marker 243 around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
The 2015 Ford Edge, with the five Gillette residents inside, was in the left lane driving north and is believed to have slowed down for traffic, according to the press release.
A 1999 Kenworth semi-truck, also traveling north, then rear-ended the Ford Edge at an unknown speed, causing the mid-size SUV to veer off the roadway to the left and into the center median.
The semi-truck then rear-ended a 2013 Ford Focus which knocked it into a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander. Investigators believe the semi-truck hit the Edge a second time before coming to a stop when it hit the cable rail in the median.
Four of the Gillette residents were declared dead at the scene of the crash. Aaron Godines, who was driving the Edge, was pronounced dead at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.
The 26-year-old man driving the semi-truck was not hurt. The 45-year-old driver of the Ford Focus was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the three people in the Mitsubishi were not injured, according to the press release.
The names will not be released until all next of kin are notified and the relationships between those in any of the vehicles is unknown, according to the press release.
The investigation is open and no charges have been filed. Drugs, alcohol or speeding are not believed to be factors.
A second crash resulting in one death occurred on Interstate 25 less than an hour later. At about 2:22 p.m., a 30-year-old man on a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle changed lanes multiple times before colliding with the trailer of one semi-truck then hit the trailer of another.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
