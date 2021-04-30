Campbell County recorded two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as its active cases fell by one to 13.
There have now been 4,312 confirmed, 508 probable and 4,748 recovered COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Wyoming added 52 new confirmed cases on Thursday, bumping its total above 49,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,191 (as of April 26)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 5,757 (as of April 26)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 786
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 508
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 6
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,312
- Number of active cases: 13
- Recoveries: 4,748
- Recoveries in past seven days: 19
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 0
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 52
- Number of probables: 9,023
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 363
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 49,046
- Number of active cases: 484
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 707
- Hospitalizations today: 27
