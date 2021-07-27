The Dan McGuiness Band will be the next act to serenade Gillette residents and visitors at Gillette Main Street’s downtown Thursday concert series.
McGuiness once performed with Creedence Clearwater Revisited, which was led by original members of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford.
