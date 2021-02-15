Personal information for more than 900 Campbell County Health patients was breached when an errant email was sent out earlier this month.
On Feb. 5, "an email was sent to a single individual with an unintended attachment that contained names, account numbers and type of insurance," a CCH press release said.
The organization said it learned of the breach within an hour and the recipient was immediately contacted.
After the recipient was directed on how to “permanently delete the attachment from their email and all other devices,” CCH believes that potential risks from the personal information leak has been mitigated, the press release said.
The Secretary of Health and Human Services has been notified of the information breach and CCH said it followed all appropriate investigative steps into the breach.
CCH said all of the affected parties were contacted and the incident will lead to further organizational processes, including additional education and training on protecting personal health information for all CCH employees.
“We take our role of safeguarding our patient’s personal information and using it in an appropriate manner very seriously,” said CCH CEO Colleen Heeter in the press release. “Campbell County Health apologizes for any concern this situation has caused our patients, is doing everything we can to rectify it, and ensure that it will not happen again.”
CCH declined further comment on the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.