Gillette green thumbs had a chance to see how others passionate about growing have built up and managed their gardens. Five local properties were featured in this year's Garden Walk on Saturday.
The gardens at Mount Pisgah Cemetery were among those featured.
This year's Garden Walk sold about 200 tickets. One gardener said she had anywhere from 50 to 100 people come by to see her garden throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.