Gillette Police chief Chuck Deaton speaks to attendees about fallen officer Jon Hardy's service to the community as a ceremony to honor him was held outside the police department during Police Week Thursday afternoon.
Two presentations to remember law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty were held in Gillette this week to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office held its ceremony Wednesday outside its office to honor Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Leo Schulte, who was killed in a head-on collision July 7, 1983.
