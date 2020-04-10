Gov. Mark Gordon has signed a proclamation declaring today a Day of Prayer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a cross-denominational effort with the intent to unify people of many faiths during the crisis.
“Across all faiths and beliefs, we can all come together at this time of year to find a sense of peace and purpose,” Gordon said in a press release announcing the proclamation. “I invite our leaders and citizens to pray that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, our soldiers and their families watched over, the economy strengthened and life normalized.”
