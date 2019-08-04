The 2019 Campbell County Fair began with vehicles smashing into each other in a demolition derby. On Saturday night, Octane Addictions closed out the week with motorcycles, snowmobiles and other vehicles tumbling through the air above Morningside Park.
Brian McCarty, Willie Elam, Anthony Murray, Travis Cady and Levi Renz drove the bikes to perform front flips, back flips and other tricks to the delight of the crowd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.