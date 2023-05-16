An 18-year-old Gillette man slated for probation instead ended up getting sentenced to prison after violating his bond when he picked up additional charges while out on bail.
Kolton J. Coleman, 18, was accused last year of stealing guns and a truck from his grandparents’ home and injuring a deputy who arrested him.
After securing a plea agreement recommending a deferred sentence in favor of probation and entering his pleas, he was arrested again, this time for allegedly breaking into a man’s home and punching him over text messages the man sent to his girlfriend.
Coleman was given an imposed three- to six-year sentence April 12 for felony interference with a peace officer after District Judge Matthew Castano entered Coleman’s guilty plea which had previously been withheld and would have been deferred, according to court documents.
The change came after Coleman pleaded no contest to violating his bond when he picked up misdemeanor simple battery and felony unlawful entry charges while out on bail and after reaching a plea deal for his initial charges.
At that time, Castano revoked Coleman’s bond and reset it to $10,000 cash only. Based on the violation, prosecutors motioned to deviate from the original plea deal, which had recommended a deferred sentence in favor of probation.
Coleman was given jail sentences with credit for time served for misdemeanor counts of criminal entry and unlawful use of a motor vehicle and 135 days of credit toward his three to six years.
Castano gave him $1,625 in fines, court costs and attorney fees and recommended he serve his time in the Youthful Offender Transition Program, also known as Boot Camp.
Coleman pleaded guilty to felony interference and both misdemeanors at his Dec. 6 arraignment in District Court.
About a month later on Jan. 8, he was arrested for unlawful entry into an occupied structure and battery for allegedly entering a man’s residence without permission to confront him about messaging his girlfriend.
Coleman told deputies he entered the home without knocking, was attacked by the man’s dog and ended up punching him before the fight was broken up, according to court documents.
Coleman was contacted and arrested by deputies soon after the report came in that night.
Prior to that incident, he was accused of stealing his grandparents’ truck while his grandfather was in Rapid City, South Dakota, being treated for a serious medical condition.
On Nov. 13, a woman called police to report a truck being stolen. She said her son, Coleman, stole a gray 2017 Chevy Silverado that belonged to her parents.
Coleman’s mother said her sister called her earlier that morning, saying Coleman had posted a picture on Snapchat which led her to believe he was in his grandfather’s truck. But when she called her son, he denied having the truck. He said he was at a friend’s house, and when she drove past that house, she saw the truck parked out front.
His mom had planned to get the spare key to the truck and drive it back to her parents’ home, but her sister told her to go to the police instead, which she did.
She went to her parents’ home and found the front door unlocked.
When she was there previously, she’d hidden car keys in a drawer in the kitchen, because on Nov. 11, Coleman had taken another vehicle, a 2017 Buick Encore, from the house without permission. His grandparents were in the hospital during this time, and his mom was visiting them in Rapid City. His sister saw him driving the car at 10 a.m. that day. His mom estimated he returned the car two hours later when he learned she was on her way back to Gillette, according to the affidavit.
When she went into the home, there was property scattered around, including an Xbox One X, a TV, cables, controllers, a backpack with a bong and clothes. These items were not in the house two days earlier. There was a small handgun on the counter, which also was not there two days before. This led her to believe that guns were missing from the home.
She learned that there were supposed to be four guns in the house, but only a .22 pistol and a .22 rifle were there. A .308 rifle and a .243 rifle were missing, according to court documents.
Detectives learned Coleman never had permission to be in his grandparents’ home on his own, and he never had permission to take his grandparents’ vehicles.
Deputies and officers eventually found Coleman in a trailer. He admitted to going into his grandparents’ home through an unlocked back door. He said he took the Silverado because he didn’t have gas in his own truck and his mom wouldn’t give him gas money. Coleman said his grandfather would sometimes let him drive the truck by himself, according to the affidavit.
He also admitted to taking guns from the house and going shooting with his friends north of town. He said the guns belonged to himself and his grandfather.
Coleman had two sets of keys to the Silverado on him, but when police asked him to hand them over, he only turned over one set of keys. The other set was discovered after a fight with officers.
When officers told Coleman he was under arrest for burglary and vehicle theft, he tried to run away and had to be tackled by numerous officers. He was kicking at them while being handcuffed, and he was able to get back on his feet. He was taken to the ground again and ended up kneeing a deputy in the thigh in the process. He also shouted at officers, telling them to shoot him, according to court documents.
Following that incident, Coleman was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for driving his grandparents’ Buick without permission, felony theft for stealing his grandparents’ truck, aggravated burglary for taking the keys and the two guns from his grandparents’ home, felony interference for injuring an officer and criminal entry for going into the house without permission.
