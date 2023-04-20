Crime Brief Social Image #1

A school resource officer is looking into an alleged incident between a student and a teacher. A 32-year-old man told police that his son, 13, was being harassed by a teacher and other students at Twin Spruce Junior High.

(1) comment

Rezident

Bet somebody got their feelings hurt! Daddy couldn’t handle the situation, so had to waste the police’s time! Dad, did you talk with the teacher? Sounds like you and Junior need to grow a set!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.