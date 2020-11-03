The Cam-plex Wyoming Center was a little less crowded this afternoon than it was in the morning when lines reached out into the parking lot, but people have continued to turn out to vote on Election Day.
Some wore face coverings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, others did not.
The mid-afternoon crowd was nothing compared to what it was in the morning, said Campbell County Chief Deputy Clerk Kendra Anderson.
She also said the process has been smooth and peaceful and that she hasn't seen any kind of voter intimidation at the polling place. There also hasn't been a need to enforce a rule in which voters could not wear clothing promoting any political candidates within 100 feet of the voting booths.
Those who have worn shirts, hats and other regalia promoting a party or candidate either took them off or turned them inside-out, then voted.
"People are just coming and doing their business," Anderson said. "Everybody's been gracious. There's been nothing out of the norm."
Gillette resident Traci Mitchell said she was surprised that the wait to vote was faster than she thought it would be.
“I anticipated being here for a couple of hours,” she said.
Bob Henry and his wife Julie came to vote around 2:30 p.m. to get ahead of the evening crowds.
"We want to beat the rush," Bob said.
Along with an early morning push, another rush usually hits after people begin getting off work at about 5 p.m. During the last presidential election in 2016, the late rush led to a long line of voters waiting when the polls closed at 7 p.m.
Anyone in line before 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Some concerns
Mitchell said she was not shocked at the large number of people who have voted either today or via mail-in or absentee ballots because of the contentious state of affairs with the Gillette City Council and the presidential race between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Mitchell, like other residents, is concerned about the future of Campbell County.
“It’s pretty important to the energy capital of the world,” Mitchell said about the impact of Tuesday's results. “What are they going to do if they shut our fossil fuels down?”
“It seems to be very important especially since we live in oil and coal country,” added Tracy Lewis. “It’s so important.”
Travis Pahl is worried about the future of his country and the economy in the face of pandemic public health measures.
“We got to make money and keep everything going and be happy and not have to worry about our rights going away (and) turning into slaves, because it's been headed that way since the '60s,” he said.
Practicing a right to vote
It doesn't matter the time of day, residents come out to vote because it is their right.
“To me, it’s an obligation, and if you don’t vote you can’t complain. So, I’m going to complain and vote,” said Bob Henry.
Cammie Ramsey came to vote with her friend Pahl.
"To me, it's important to vote on the day (of the election). That's how I feel," she said. "It's one of our rights."
There were 18,449 registered voters in Campbell County as of the end of the day Monday. In 2016, there were 14,849 people registered the day before Election Day, and 18,351 ballots were cast that year, including people who registered after the registration deadline and at the polls.
Anderson said while she does not have a count as to how many people had come to vote as of this afternoon, she expects to see a large turnout of voters in the evening after many people get off of work.
“If you are in line at 7 o’clock, you’ll get to vote because the polls close at 7,” she said. “You have to be in line at 7.”
