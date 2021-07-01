Two men were arrested following a Wednesday standoff at a Gillette apartment that lasted into Thursday morning.
An unidentified 27-year-old man reported that a 42-year-old man had refused to exit a black Dodge Ram he had borrowed from the the 27-year-old. The suspect then fled and entered a 62-year-old man’s apartment and barricaded himself there. The 62-year-old reported he was “fearful” of the suspect and requested that he be removed from the home, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
