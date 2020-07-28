Campbell County Public Library will host several events in August as part of the statewide One Book Wyoming program, which is sponsored by the Wyoming State Library and partners with Sheridan College.
The events will focus on author Ernest Hemingway and his short story collection “In Our Time.” Seventy five copies of the book are available to read and pass along through the county and can be picked up at the Gillette and Wright libraries, Big Lost Meadery, City Brew, K’s Koffee, The Local and Pizza Carrello.
