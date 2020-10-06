Fans of Chip and Dan Heath will gather to discuss their book, “The Power of Moments,” at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Campbell County Public Library Wright Branch, 305 Wright Blvd.
The book explores why certain brief experiences can jolt, elevate and change people and how they can learn to create such extraordinary moments in their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.