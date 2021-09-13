The Campbell County Public Library's 34th annual used book sale starts Tuesday with an early access event for members of the Friends of the Library, and it will open to the general public on Wednesday.
Early access goes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the library's Wyoming Room. It is open to current Friends of the Library members, as well as those who want to become members that day. Memberships, which start at $25, are available at the door Tuesday.
