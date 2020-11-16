Campbell County is nearing its 2,000th confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As of Monday morning, there have been 1,920 confirmed cases of COVID19 and 175 probables in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 1,138 active cases in the county is the most at any one time during the pandemic.
Wyoming as a whole is approaching 20,000 cases. It logged in with 19,298 confirmed cases and 3,196 probables as of Monday morning. The state’s number of active cases is approaching 10,000 and now stands at 9,897.
Over the weekend, another 17 deaths have been added to the state’s total, none of them from Campbell County. Some 144 people in Wyoming have died of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 17 new deaths is the most announced at one time in Wyoming. The deaths came from Albany, Crook, Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park and Platte counties.
Ten of the newly announced deaths were of patients in long-term care facilities, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
After peaking at 202 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Nov. 14, the statewide number of hospitalizations fell to 191 as of Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Laramie County continues to have the highest case count in the state, with 2,644 confirmed cases alongside 620 probables. Natrona trails closely behind with 2,583 confirmed cases and 572 probables, followed by Albany 2,285 (199), Fremont 2,098 (300), Campbell County 1,920 (175) and Teton 1,145 (33).
