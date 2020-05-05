All 28 people who came into contact with Campbell County’s latest confirmed case of COVID-19 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
Campbell County Health staff performed emergency surgery on a woman in her 60s last Thursday, Public Health reports. The woman, who was asymptomatic, later tested positive for the coronavirus, the county’s 15th confirmed case.
During her time at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, she came into contact with 28 people, meaning they were less than 6 feet from her for 10 minutes or more. According to protocol, all were tested for the virus.
Dr. Kirtikumar Patel, the county’s public health officer, said Tuesday that tests for all 28 came back negative.
Had any tested positive, they would have had to follow the same guidelines as anyone else, including self-isolating and quarantining at home for 14 days.
The county’s number of confirmed cases remains at 15, while there are nine probable cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update. Of the 24 confirmed and probable cases, 22 have already recovered.
Across Wyoming, the confirmed count grew by eight over the past 24 hours to 452, and there are 152 probable cases. Of those 604 combined cases, 409 have already recovered. There have been seven virus-related deaths.
Overall, Fremont County leads the state with 131 confirmed and nine probable cases, followed by Laramie at 108 and 54. Also in double figures is Converse County with 14 (nine), Sheridan with 12 (four) and Sweetwater and Johnson counties each with 11 confirmed cases.
For more information about the coronavirus in Wyoming, visit here.
