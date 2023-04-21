City of Gillette and Campbell County officials are left to weigh the extra $1.9 million budget request made by Campbell County Fire Department officials this week, as the case was made for why the department wants to expand its workforce.
Under the proposed budget, the department would increase its workforce to 42 employees, to the tune of nearly $1.7 million of extra salary and benefits.
About $248,00 in other operational expenses rounds out the raise the fire department asked City Council members and county commissioners for this week.
The budget “really represents a re-design of the fire department as we’ve had to adjust to our changing makeup of our members,” Chris Beltz, chairman of the fire board, said to officials this week.
The fire department is jointly funded by the city, county and town of Wright.
The $10.9 million budget is a $1.85 million increase from the current year’s $9.05 million budget. Officials are asking for $966,000 more from both the city and county and $40,000 more from Wright.
That totals a $1.97 million raise from its funding entities. Factoring in about $150,000 less in grant revenue than budgeted for in the current year gets it to the $1.85 million overall increase.
Decades ago, the department was primarily a volunteer department that relied on some career staff, Beltz said. Now it’s primarily a career-staffed department helped by some part-time employees.
“That’s just really been a shift in availability of people to commit extra time to the fire department based on jobs and family life,” Beltz said. “We’ve seen that shift in several industries and the fire department certainly hasn’t been immune to that.”
Part of the $784,000 benefits increase brings the remainder of the department’s employees inline with the full retirement pension contributions given to the rest of the department’s employees.
The request includes an $855,000 capital budget ask, the majority of which would go toward replacing two water tender trucks for an estimated $375,000 each.
The fire department is measured against national standards and benchmarks that project the department should have 49 employees, given the population and makeup of the city and county, fire officials said.
The department’s call volumes have increased by about 51% since 2014. There has been a 31% increase over the past five years and about a 10% increase from 2021 to 2022.
The call numbers climbed steadily from 2016 through 2022. There were lighter wildland fire seasons mixed into that time frame, and Beltz projected a bad wildland fire season could up that call load higher.
“If and when we get hit with a really significant wildland fire season we’ll see these numbers increase even more,” Beltz said.
Fire Chief Jeff Bender said the extra seven employees would help staff Station 1 in Gillette up to 10 employees per day and cover a new model of three captains — one for each shift.
He said that having more employees respond to a call allows different stages of the response to occur at the same time.
While one unit works on a task, other units could be simultaneously completing other needs of the response, equating to quicker fire response and limiting fire damage.
The majority of the department’s calls are not for fires. These days, Beltz said that the fire department does more than respond to fires.
“We’re really an all-hazards department more than just a fire department,” he said.
Meeting the standards for fire protection helps firefighters meet the needs to respond to the other calls that outweigh the fire calls, he added.
City and county officials will weight budget requests in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.