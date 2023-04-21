Stucture Fire
Buy Now

Campbell County firefighters work at the scene of a structure fire burning Tuesday in an industrial building along Swanson Road in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

City of Gillette and Campbell County officials are left to weigh the extra $1.9 million budget request made by Campbell County Fire Department officials this week, as the case was made for why the department wants to expand its workforce.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.