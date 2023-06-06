DRUGS
CAMPBELL COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL: After being medically cleared, police arrested a 26-year-old man who was allegedly overdosing on meth in the emergency department parking lot. Officers went to the hospital at about 3 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a man overdosing. The man’s 30-year-old sister told officers she received a call from someone she didn’t know, who said the 26-year-old was overdosing because of meth he’d recently injected. The 26-year-old had a puncture mark in his left arm and was treated by hospital staff. Police found the man had a warrant for probation revocation on an original charge of drug possession and he was arrested and cited for drug use, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
STRUCTURE FIRE
CEDAR HILLS DRIVE: No one was injured in a home fire Monday morning in Rozet. Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Pownall said smoke was seen from the home and there were flames coming out of the left side. Everyone was able to get out and firefighters were able to control the fire and put it out. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Campbell County Fire Department press release said.
SUSPENDED DRIVING
400 BLOCK WEST JUNIPER LANE: A 26-year-old woman was arrested for her sixth violation of driving with a suspended license Monday night. The woman was stopped for having the headlight out in her 2004 Kia. Officers found her license suspended and that this was her sixth violation in the last three years. She was most recently cited May 31, Wasson said. She was arrested and taken to jail.
CRASH
HIGHWAY 59 AND SEVENTH STREET: A 65-year-old woman and 12-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after they were hit going through the intersection about 11 a.m. Monday. A 46-year-old man in a 2019 Dodge Ram allegedly ran a red light and hit a 2008 Mercedes driven by the 65-year-old woman. The man was ticketed for failing to stop at a red light and damages are more than $1,000, Wasson said.
THEFT
800 BLOCK GURLEY AVENUE: A 10-year-old boy who found a bike and brought it home was not ticketed after the bike was reported missing by its 38-year-old owner. The 38-year-old man reported his stingray bicycle, an Orange County Choppers edition valued at $425, missing Monday morning. He said it was taken from his yard between 8:15 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday. It was later found in the possession of a 10-year-old boy. The boy’s mother said he found it and brought it home, Wasson said. The bike was returned.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
NORTH HIGHWAY 14-16 AND WEST FIRST STREET: A 25-year-old man driving a 2003 Toyota Sequoia was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol early Tuesday morning. Deputies stopped the man for not using a turn signal. The man smelled like alcohol, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, Pownall said. He failed sobriety tests and was arrested with a blood alcohol content of 0.15%.
THEFT FROM AUTO
800 BLOCK WEST SIXTH STREET: A $30 radio was reported stolen Monday morning from a 1996 Ford. The 32-year-old owner told officers the radio was stolen sometime between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday. Wasson said that wires are exposed where the radio was removed and the investigation continues.
TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT
INTERSTATE 90: A 55-year-old man was warned about his driving after he was reported as a possibly drunken driver swerving across lanes Monday evening in a 2001 Chevy Silverado. When contacted, the man told deputies he was having a hard time keeping his dog off of his lap, Pownall said.
