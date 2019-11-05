The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce honored members of the local business community at its annual awards gala Saturday evening.
Lorna Slattery of World Wide Travel was named the Kelly Swenson Business Person of the Year.
Updated: November 6, 2019 @ 12:55 am
