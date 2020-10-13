Second Chance Ministries will put on a banquet at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center Frontier Hall at 5 p.m. Nov. 12.
Second Chance Ministries is a faith-based organization that assists people recently released from prison, including the men’s and women’s House of Hope that helps them transition back into society. Second Chance provides them with resources to get jobs, transportation and housing.
