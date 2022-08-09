The Council of Community Services will host an open house for the grand opening of its new food pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 114 S. 4J Road.
People can tour the food pantry and facilities, grab an ice cream and learn all about the council’s services.
