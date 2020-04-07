More Information

"Skills" Game definitions:

House Bill 171: It a "game played in exchange for consideration of cash, credit or other thing of value on a fixed, commercial electrical gaming device in which the bona fide skill of the player, determined by an individual's level of strategy and skill, rather than any inherent element of chance, is the primary factor in determining the outcome and for which the player may be awarded a prize or other thing of value for a successful outcome."

Proposed Gillette law: A gaming device refers to "an electronic system or device that affords the opportunity for the exercise of skill or judgement where the outcome is not completely controlled by chance alone, for the purpose of wagering."