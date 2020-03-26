Campbell County’s landfill and recycling center are closed to the public to limit the exposure and spread of the coronavirus, but they will remain open to commercial haulers.
The CARE Recycling Center on Westover Road is open to commercial haulers by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 307-682-1153.
The landfill will be open to commercial haulers during its regular hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The landfill will not accept cash right now. Commercial haulers must use a credit card or have a credit account set up with the landfill.
Public Works Director Kevin King said the buildings are closed to the public to limit exposure and keep staff and the community safe.
“With this virus, nobody knows for sure how long this stuff lasts,” he said Thursday morning.
The coronavirus can last for days on certain surfaces, and the recycling center has “stockpiles” of different materials, he said.
“I think it’s the right thing to do during this particular crisis,” King said.
At the North Landfill, commercial haulers don’t have to get out of their vehicles. But when the public goes out there, they get out of their vehicles to dump their trash.
“With them unloading trucks and increased traffic, it’s not a good thing,” King said.
