The National High School Finals Rodeo has brought thousands of visitors to Gillette this week, and those visitors have spent a lot of money within the community.
But just how much money they’ve spent remains to be seen.
That’s why the Campbell County Joint Powers Lodging Tax Board has contracted with Zartico, a company that compiles anonymized geolocation and credit card data, to get a better idea of how much money tourism brings into the community, especially during large events.
Zartico only captures about 5% of all devices and credit cards.
James Higginbotham, executive director of the National High School Rodeo Association, said there are a lot of purchases and leases in the rodeo community that are done by cash or check.
“There’s a lot of money that’s not captured (by geofencing), which doesn’t paint a full picture for me,” he said.
Jessica Seders, executive director of the Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said it will have to work with Cam-plex and the NHSRA staff to get that information to paint the whole picture.
The NHSRA is wanting to have the NHSFR take place in an indoor arena starting in 2030.
“We are going somewhere in years to come where we can put our kids under a roof, that is our goal,” Higginbotham said. “If I’m being honest with you, and I shouldn’t be saying this, but I hope it’s Gillette.”
Just how much money the rodeo brings in is going to be a big part of the indoor arena decision-making, especially when it’s the taxpayers who will foot the bill.
While Zartico will provide the visitors center with a “much more accurate set of data,” Seders said the visitors center needs to “make sure we’re checking with everybody, getting as much info as we can.”
“It’s more like a recipe, you have all these pieces that come together to create the final product,” she said, adding that it will be a while before the numbers are finalized.
Seders said this year is kind of a test run, getting ready for the International Pathfinders Camporee, which is expected to bring in 55,000 people, which is more than four times the number of people the NHSFR brings to town.
Between the visitors center downtown and a booth at the trade show, Seders said she and her staff have helped about a thousand people. All of this week’s coal mine tours sold out, and they’ve handed out many local and regional maps to visitors.
Counting the cost
Commissioner Butch Knutson asked Higginbotham if it’s possible for the NHSRA to get a sponsor to help pay for the cost of an indoor arena.
Higginbotham said that idea isn’t something the association has looked into at this point.
Cam-plex Executive Director Aaron Lyles said the sponsorship business model “is always in flux,” evidenced by the name changes that arenas across the country go through. Sponsors are looking for events that will give them national exposure, which exists at the NHSFR, Lyles said.
Higginbotham said he’d like to make a long-term commitment of 10 years to Gillette, if the community is in the process of building an indoor arena.
For Cari Trexler and Lyndell Story, mothers of rodeo contestants from Montana, they wouldn’t mind if the rodeo was in Gillette every year.
“You guys have knocked it out of the park, you guys take really good care of us here,” Trexler said.
Story noticed that Gillette is all in on the NHSFR, from local businesses to people around town. Just as an example, she said Wyoming Rib and Chop House had a special menu made just for the rodeo.
It’s a far cry from other towns she’s traveled to for rodeo.
“We’ve been to communities where they were like, why are you even here?” Trexler said. “You guys are so hospitable.”
“That’s what we hear, is how friendly and welcoming (Gillette is),” Seders said. “I think they probably enjoy the weather, compared to some places that are much warmer.”
Story and Trexler have been to the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma, which was recently given a 14-year commitment by the NHSRA to host the National Junior High Finals. While it was an “awesome” facility, Trexler said, the heat and humidity are borderline unbearable.
“The only thing I can complain about is the cell service, and that’s not even your fault,” she said. “It’s all the little munchkins running around Snapchatting, eating up all of our cellular towers.”
If an indoor facility is built, the county and the city have to worry about not just the construction costs, but also the costs to maintain and operate it. The NHSFR is only a couple of weeks out of the year.
Story said the possibilities are endless when it comes to events Gillette could host with an indoor arena.
“If you build it, they will come,” she said.
Ryley Mapston, a saddle bronc rider and tie-down roper from Belt, Montana, said Gillette should have no trouble finding events to fill an indoor rodeo arena. For example, Xtreme Bronc Riding is a fast-growing sport that would be a good fit.
“They’re adding a lot of those all over the place, and they have those in the winter,” he said. “If you have an indoor facility, you’d get the big names.”
Higginbotham pointed out that the NHSFR would only represent a small piece of the revenue that Cam-plex would bring in with an indoor arena.
“Should (the indoor arena) happen, we might be at the bottom of the pile of the events that you would bring in here,” he said. “We might be a very small piece of the pie.”
