Kreece Pool, 9, of Oklahoma practices roping as he gathers with friends and family in a campground Wednesday as the National High School Finals Rodeo continues at Cam-plex in Gillette. Pool is a competitor himself having just won fifth in the world in pole bending during the Little Britches National Rodeo.

The National High School Finals Rodeo has brought thousands of visitors to Gillette this week, and those visitors have spent a lot of money within the community.

