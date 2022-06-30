A 3-year-old Campbell County boy is expected to recover after accidentally shooting himself in the abdomen Wednesday morning.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Martin Spencer said that at 9:35 a.m., the Converse County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a 32-year-old woman who lived on Mackey Road, saying her son had been shot in the stomach.
The boy went into a bedroom by himself and grabbed a pistol that was lying there. The gun went off, and the boy was hit in the abdomen, Spencer said.
The call was transferred to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The woman drove her son to the intersection of Highway 450 and School Creek Road, where they were intercepted by an ambulance and taken to the fire station in Wright.
An air ambulance took the boy to Casper, and he was later transferred to Denver.
The boy’s injuries are not life-threatening, Spencer said, and the child is expected to be released soon.
