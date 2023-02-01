The Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary 7756 welcomes anyone interested in competing in the Young American Patriotic Art Contest, the Three-Dimensional Patriotic Art Contest, Illustrating America Art Contest and Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue Singing Contest.
The young American contest is for freshman through senior grade students. It is a two-dimensional art contest that must be complete during the school year and expresses patriotic art through the eyes of the artist. Digital art and photos aren’t accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.