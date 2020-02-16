Volunteers use a torch to light sparklers last August as they welcomed the Pyrotechnics Guild International to town and sought to break a world record of sparklers lit simultaneously in downtown Gillette. Although the 2,500 lit sparklers was well above the record of 1,713, the Guinness World Record organization invalidated the effort because of how the sparklers were lit.
Rules say each person must light their own sparklers.
Gillette’s attempt in August to set a Guinness World Record for the most lit sparkler event ever was not recognized due to a technicality.
On Aug. 10, the Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau partnered with Gillette Main Street to try to break the world record for most sparklers lit simultaneously as a way to kick off the Pyrotechnics Guild International’s 50th annual convention.
