The mother accused of coaching her son on answers to provide investigators about an alleged child abuse case will not be charged with a felony
Circuit Judge Wendy M. Bartlett did not find probable cause Friday to bind over Keasha Bullinger, 28, to District Court on the felony charge of accessory after the fact in an aggravated child abuse case involving her 3-month-old son.
Tyler Martinson, 28, has been charged with aggravated child abuse after the child had 26 broken ribs in various stages of healing, five broken bones in his legs and three compression fractures in his neck and back, among other injuries. A preliminary hearing for him has been scheduled for March 16.
After he was charged, investigators also charged the baby’s mother, Bullinger, alleging that she coached her older child on what to say when he talked to forensic investigators.
Detective Eric Small said during the preliminary hearing Friday that police wanted to talk to the boy about whether he had witnessed abuse or had been a victim of abuse himself.
Prosecutors believed that based on the boy’s statements that he had been coached by Bullinger because the words he used were not those that a child his age would give.
But Bullinger’s attorney, Christina Williams, questioned Small about how he knew that it was Bullinger who told him what to say, because the boy had been with other family members when she was in Denver with the 3-month-old baby at the hospital.
“You don’t even know if he was coached on answers,” Williams said.
Williams also argued that County Attorney Mitch Damsky hadn’t proven that Bullinger acted as an accessory because her actions didn’t meet any of the definitions of what would constitute hindering the case or benefiting Martinson, which is what an accessory after the fact charge would entail.
Damsky said that Bullinger obstructed the police’s case by coaching the boy in order to minimize Martinson’s actions.
“The words that were expressed to the forensic interview were not the words of an 8-year-old child,” Damsky said.
Bartlett agreed with Williams, saying there was no evidence the boy’s statements were done by force or deception, and there was no evidence he was coached or told what to do.
Seven other charges remain against Bullinger, all misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.
Police said that Bullinger had dinner with the boy on the night before he was scheduled for the forensic interview in Rapid City, South Dakota. He told the interviewer that, "she told me, and talked with me, and was like, said what kind of questions you guys were probably going to ask and stuff,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
He also said that his dad told him he was going to be asked some questions, but not what kind of questions “like my mom did,” according to the affidavit. In answer to a question, he said his mom was “scared that Tyler and (the baby) won’t get to come back.”
In the child endangerment charges, prosecutors allege that she was criminally negligent in allowing Martinson to watch their child when she had reason to believe that he was hurting him.
The next court date on those charges has not been set. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Police allege that she was aware that Martinson was not comfortable around the baby and that when he was around, the baby often cried, leading her to think that Martinson had hurt him.
“You need to understand that at this point, he’s so use(d) to you hurting him that he sees your face and he feels like he’s about to get hurt,” she reportedly told Martinson a few days before the baby was taken to the emergency room for his injuries. “He’s not dumb, they can’t do a whole lot, but I think he’d be able to recognize that.”
She told police that she noticed that Martinson seemed to be suffering from depression and was anxious about the baby, according to the affidavit. He would pick up the baby “way too fast or too abrupt,” or pick him up by the armpits instead of cradling his head. Those actions caused the baby to cry.
She had asked his parents to talk with him and also suggested Martinson get some counseling to help him to bond with the baby.
She also had noticed bruises on the baby four or five different times, telling Martinson that “you’re hurting him by leaving marks on him," according to the affidavit. She also had seen the child with blood in his mouth and making gurgling sounds one time when Martinson was changing a dirty diaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.