Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Campbell County on Wednesday, raising its active case count to 54.
As of Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations stayed high, with seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Campbell County. The 48 patients throughout Wyoming is a slight uptick from the 39 patients in the state Saturday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Campbell County continues to have the lowest fully vaccinated rate in Wyoming. The 16.35% of its population fully vaccinated as of Tuesday continues to trail Crook County as the only two counties in the state below 20%.
Teton County has the highest percentage of its population fully immunized, at 54.08%.
The vaccination rate in Wyoming was 29.01% as of Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,196 (as of June 1)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 6,991 (as of June 1)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 903
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 529
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 48
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,518
- Number of active cases: 54
- Recoveries: 4,929
- Recoveries in past seven days: 65
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 60
- Hospitalizations today: 7 (as of June 1)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 40
- Number of probables: 9,553
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 324
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 50,880
- Number of active cases: 512
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 720
- Hospitalizations today: 48 (as of June 1)
