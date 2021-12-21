Two teenagers were ticketed Monday afternoon after the Department of Family Services notified officers it received a report of a 17-year-old girl using drugs.
Officers arrived at the suspected residence in the 2600 block of Ledoux Avenue where the 17-year-old's mother, 55, consented to a search. Officers then found the 17-year-old and her friend, 16, with cocaine and marijuana, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
