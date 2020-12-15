The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Campbell County.
On Tuesday, the county received a shipment of the vaccine created by Pfizer.
The first vaccines will be administered at Campbell County Memorial Hospital on Thursday, said Dane Joslyn, Campbell County Health spokesperson.
CCH employees directly involved in patient care, along with Emergency Medical Services workers — including Campbell County Fire Department EMTs who assist EMS — will be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a CCH press release said.
Statewide, 4,875 doses of the vaccine have been received, divided into five packages of 975 doses each. In addition to Campbell County, packages of the vaccine also have been sent to the public health departments in Cody and Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Wyoming will receive more vaccine though the Federal Pharmacy Partners for Long Term Care Program, which is meant to ensure on-site COVID-19 vaccination for staff and residents of long-term care facilities, such as the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
Those vaccines are tentatively scheduled to hit Wyoming in early 2021, the press release said.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 7
- Number of probables: 312
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 132
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,182
- Number of active cases: 116
- Recoveries: 3,347
- Recoveries in past seven days: 635
- New deaths: 2
- Overall deaths: 22
- Hospitalizations: 21 (as of Dec. 14)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 152
- Number of probables: 5,352
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 2,157
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 34,712
- Number of active cases: 2,375
- New deaths: 7
- Overall deaths: 328
- Hospitalizations: 178 (as of Dec. 14)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 5,602 (908)
Natrona: 4,778 (1,224)
Fremont: 3,315 (452)
Campbell: 3,182 (312)
Albany: 3,079 (268)
Sheridan: 1,969 (381)
Weston: 361 (75)
Crook: 332 (25)
Johnson: 293 (131)
