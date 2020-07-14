Local artist Tom Ford installs the finishing touches to a sculpture by Lee Leuning of South Dakota at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in preparation for its annual sculpture walk and subsequent artist reception July 25.
On a Crash Course by T.D. Kelsey is one of the keystone sculptures on display at Mount Pisgah Cemetery for the third annual 3rd Annual Sculpture Walk and Artist Reception. This year is the biggest yet for the Campbell County Cemetery District, as they brought in 12 new pieces in total.
Tom Ford, at right, and Campbell County Cemetery District employee Nico Shober attach chickens as the final touch for Lee Leuning’s sculpture at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in preparation for the upcoming third annual Sculpture Walk and Artist Reception.
Campbell County Cemetery District Sexton Darin Edmonds looks over “Prairie Moon” by artist Richard Pankratz, which was chosen to be the centerpiece at Mount Pisgah Cemetery’s Inspiration Garden for its new round of 12 sculptures brought in for the coming year.
For Campbell County Cemetery District Sexton Darin Edmonds, the grounds at Mount Pisgah Cemetery have become something special to behold for visitors over the years.
Looking out over the Inspiration Garden’s flowing streams, sculptures and meticulously manicured lawn surrounded by a 360-degree view of Gillette gives him a sense of pride in what the cemetery district has accomplished beginning three years ago with installation of a impressive sculptures on the grounds.
