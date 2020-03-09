Campbell County is applying for a grant to help plant more than 30 trees in an undeveloped part of Cam-plex Park.
The State Forestry Division, in cooperation with the USDA Forest Service, has money available for communities to improve their forests. There is about $100,000 available statewide this year.
It’s a 50-50 cost-share grant. If it’s awarded, the state would provide $3,355, and the parks department will match it with $3,355 of its own.
For $6,710, the county will plant 31 spruce and ponderosa pines in the southern part of the park, including along Martingale Road from the fire station off Garner Lake Road to Saddlehorn Road.
Campbell County Parks Supervisor Roy Holdeman said it is being done for two reasons. One, it will create a living snow fence to keep snow drifts from blocking the road.
“Last winter it was really bad,” Holdeman said.
The parks department only has pickup-mounted plows, he said, “and sometimes we can’t get through there,” and the Road and Bridge Department has to come clear out the roads.
The second reason for planting the trees is to prepare the park for future expansion so that when it happens, there are already mature trees in place.
“It’s not going to happen for a long time, but if the park expands for more shelters, that’s the area they’re going to go to,” Holdeman said.
Campbell County Master Gardeners and the Powder River Shrine Club will help with the project, which is scheduled to take place in late summer.
There are plans to add some deciduous trees to the area, but those won’t be covered by the grant.
The county has applied for this grant six times before, Holdeman said. In 2017, the county used the grant to plant 31 fruit trees in the park’s arboretum.
He hopes to apply for the grant in the future to plant more trees. Some of the outer parks, such as the parks in Sleep Hollow, Green Valley Estates and South Fork Estates, would be up next for new trees, Holdeman said. Irrigation plays a big part in the decision to plant new trees. Some parks don’t have an irrigation system in place.
“We have water tanks, but if you miss (watering) them for a couple weeks, you’ve got a dead tree,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.