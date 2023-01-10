Anyone interested in signing up to receive kindness kits for their family, schools or businesses can do so until Jan. 20.
The kits are part of a joint partnership between Kindness Wyoming, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Jonah Bank and Wyoming Community Foundation as part of the internationally recognized Random Acts of Kindness Week. The kits include stickers, kindness ideas and a random acts of kindness week bingo card.
