Online funeral services could be a thing of the future in Campbell County.
The service for the late Mary Dickey was done in person, with 30 to 40 people attending, but it was also livestreamed by her son-in-law for those who could not attend, said Rev. Gordon Harper who officiated over the event.
"Since I had an audience, the only difference for me in this instance was welcoming those watching the livestream. Other than that, not an issue," he said.
Gordon thinks that going forward some funerals could be completely livestreamed without any people attending because of efforts to limit crowds to less than 10 people.
"Officiating a service with no one present would be somewhat awkward but doable for the sake of the family if necessary," he said. "I would certainly miss the eye contact, audience sharing and interaction with people."
Gillette Memorial Chapel and Walker Funeral Home hope to soon offer livestreaming services.
“It is a project we've been working on over the last six months because it is something we want to offer our families who are not able to travel in for a funeral,” said Erik Bergquist, Gillette Memorial Chapel and Walker Funeral Home family planning counselor.
Many people asked if they could offer online services and in the world of digital technology, “I was like, ‘Yeah, we should start looking at this,'" he said.
It would help family members who live far away, like those who are serving overseas. Add the COVID-19 situation into the mix and "we have stepped up our efforts to get this done," he added.
Cemetery district takes COVID-19 actions
Aside from livestreaming services, there are other changes being made regarding funerals.
The Campbell County Cemetery District's doors will be locked, but workers will continue helping residents over the phone, 307-682-3125, and online, staff@cccdistrict.com.
The district will continue serving families on an as needed basis. In this scenario, they would handle plans that have not been made before an immediate or unexpected death. Families using hospice care where death is imminent will also be provided face-to-face services.
There will be no early sales of grave plots for a while, however. Residents interested in reserving a plot for themselves or loved ones for the future will not be able to do so until COVID-19 subsides, and statewide and nationwide restrictions have been lifted, Mount Pisgah Cemetery Sexton Darrin Edmonds said.
Additionally, 10-foot social distancing is required for families needing to plan services.
Over the past couple of weeks, there has only been one graveside funeral service, "which is highly unusual," and while there are no limits regarding the size of gatherings on the cemetery grounds during a service, the casket has to remain where it is until everyone departs, Edmonds said. When groups of people can get back together, that will change.
Because of COVID-19, he also thinks there could be an increase in cremations.
Residents visiting Mount Pisgah Cemetery can use the district’s phone app.
