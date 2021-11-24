While putting her 2004 Ford into reverse Tuesday afternoon, a 34-year-old woman mistook the pedals, panicked and proceeded to drive her car backward into a mobile home on the 900 block of East Ninth Street.
The woman said that she panicked when she hit the wrong pedals and could not stop, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
