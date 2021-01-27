The Gillette Police Department shared body cam footage of a Nov. 13 officer-involved shootout after Crook County Attorney Joseph Baron, who led a review of the case, found that no charges are warranted against the officer.
The body cam footage begins with Officer Jeff Sanders pulling over the car of the suspect, Cody William Amman, 31, in a rural section of East Boxelder Road.
The video shows the officer stop Amman’s car and park about 47 feet behind him to the left of the Amman’s car. Almost immediately, Amman opens the door and steps out of his car, armed and facing the officer.
The officer steps out of his patrol vehicle while yelling, “Get in the car, right now!”
An exchange of gunfire ensued briefly before Amman took off ahead of the front of his car south of the road toward a field. As he fled, a shot fired by Amman can be heard in the video.
The officer then fired three more times from behind his patrol car before his body camera tilts up and Amman is seen lying in the grass in the distance.
“Shots fired. Shots fired,” Sanders said after the final shot, before the video ended.
The shootout only lasted about 9 seconds. The entire traffic stop to the time the video was cut off was about 15 seconds.
The body cam video ended after the last shots were fired, prior to the officer approaching the suspect “to not show any of the injuries or the lifesaving measures that were taken out of respect for the family and friends of Mr. Amman,” said Gillette Police Chief Jim Hloucal.
Amman later died at Campbell County Memorial Hospital. Two bullets hit Amman, one in the left upper and another mid-back with an exit wound in his left upper chest shoulder. He died of acute blood loss and respiratory failure from the shot to his left chest, according to Baron’s report.
Amman's body was a little over 100 feet away from the back of the officer’s patrol car when the final shots were fired.
In all, six shots can be heard coming from the officer, three at the initial exchange, then another three from the back of his car. Based on the trajectory, the two shots that hit Amman are believed to have come from the latter three shots, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
“His response was exceptional,” Hloucal said of Sanders' handling of the situation. “When he first found the suspect vehicle and verified we had other officers in the vicinity to respond, he actually initiated the stop in a rural area because he knew this vehicle or the driver of this vehicle or the passenger had been involved in the shooting of another vehicle.
“Clearly, he was aware that there were potential firearms and the likelihood of their use," he said. "He didn’t want to take it to a residential area, that’s why he initiated the stop here, which is consistent with training and sound tactics.”
Two bullets fired by Amman hit the officer’s patrol car, one in the front of the car’s body and another in the driver side door the officer used as cover.
“You can see the round in the driver’s door. He was behind that door when that round struck,” Hloucal said.
It is unclear exactly how many shots Amman fired, but Hloucal said he fired at least three to four shots at the initial exchange then at least one more as he moved toward the field.
The incident began around 4:15 p.m. Nov. 13 when a woman reported to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office that Amman had “shot up” her boyfriend’s vehicle and left the area in a black and purple car.
Sanders spotted the car on Butler-Spaeth Road driving north past Hillcrest Elementary School when he tailed it and confirmed it was the suspect’s car.
He followed it east onto Boxelder Road before initiating the traffic stop that led to the shootout.
There was a passenger in Amman's car during the shooting who said Amman stopped as soon as he saw the police lights, grabbed a handgun, got out of the car and pointed it at the officer. He said he heard the officer say, “Put it down.” Amman replied, “F--- you,” before the gunfire commenced, according to Baron’s report.
Although it's not clear in the body cam footage who fired first, Officer Sanders said Amman fired first, which was confirmed in Baron's report.
Four witnesses near the stop when it happened corroborated the order of events. They could not be seen on the body cam footage. Wasson said they were in a vehicle that stopped behind the officer, north of the road and out of sight from the camera during the incident.
Sanders, who has been with the department since March 2019, was placed on paid leave following the shooting and returned to restricted duty toward the end of December. With the case effectively closed, Hloucal said the officer will return to active duty soon.
“While these are very infrequent, they’re the ones that unfold the quickest,” Hloucal said. “That training has to be second nature so the reaction is instantaneous. You kind of train frequently for the infrequent, high-risk things that we might encounter because the frequent low risk things that we encounter, they get real life training on every single day.
“Investigating a traffic crash every single day, you get practice doing them but you don’t get practice every day doing this so their training focuses on that.”
