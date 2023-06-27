The state committee tasked with overseeing school facility projects and recommending a budget to the governor and Legislature will be in town this week for a private tour of Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools Wednesday, followed by a public meeting Thursday.
The tours are meant to show facility needs, especially at CCHS, which recently dropped from near the top of a state priority list to about No. 170 on a recently completed index.
Earlier this month, the state’s School Facilities Commission toured CCHS and the Bus Barn before a meeting where commissioners approved the State Construction Department’s proposed list order. The Select Committee on School Facilities visiting Gillette this week oversees the commission and School Facilities Division.
The new index has brought with it many questions from local administrators, other administrators across the state and local school board trustees. Those joining the tour Wednesday and attending the meeting Thursday hope to receive clear answers about the recent drop to both CCHS and the Bus Barn, rather than the murky ones they feel they’ve been left with so far.
The high school and the Bus Barn aren’t the only facilities causing local administrators to scratch their heads. Along with the two that topped past priority lists, other schools like Twin Spruce Junior High and Recluse have moved from either high on the list to low, or vice versa, on the recent study. The lists take into account the condition and capacity of school district buildings across the state.
“When you have discrepancies like that from one (list) to the other, it’s just, how do you trust the validity of the assessment?” said Dennis Holmes, associate superintendent for instructional support.
Changes in the list have been attributed to the recent index taking into account facility needs in 20 years versus previous lists that only looked at the day-of condition when employees study the buildings.
Holmes hopes the tour Wednesday can show the discrepancy between a school built about 25 years ago and recently refurbished to its 50-year-old counterpart.
“It’s hard for anyone to go into the one building and then see the other and say the building doesn’t need work,” he said.
Anne Ochs, Campbell County School District Board of Trustees chairwoman, said she’ll wait and see what committee members say before speaking Thursday.
“They’re the ones who make the decisions,” she said. “But I don’t know what I’ll say until I hear their discussion.”
She believes the process used to create the priority list is flawed and thinks that local districts have far more knowledge on facility needs than consultants the state hires who visit the buildings for short periods of time. It’s the local maintenance departments who deal with work on a daily basis.
“These people know buildings better than anyone,” Ochs said. “They could make up a list and then whoever the Legislature wants to send could look at those (buildings) most in need.”
She said local legislators are also critical in advocating for their own constituents.
Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, is the sole Campbell County representative on the state’s select committee. He will tour the schools Wednesday and said he’s glad the meeting is being held in Gillette because it gives more opportunity for locals to voice their concerns.
So far, he’s heard different comments from people about the school buildings.
“It kind of covers the whole map,” he said. “Some people want a Bus Barn or whole school, while some people think it’s too expensive.”
He and Ochs both believe the HVAC system is one of the major issues inside the 50-year-old CCHS. Earlier this month, CCHS Principal Chad Bourgeois pointed out other issues to the state commissioners, like frequently shut down and non-wheelchair accessible bathrooms, seldom working elevators and a myriad of pipe issues.
McKeown, who is in his first year on the committee, said that projects throughout the state need to be taken on their own merit while also considering efficiency. He said the difficulty comes in the amount of projects needing done versus the dollars and time span.
He hopes that locals come to the Thursday meeting to voice any questions or concerns.
“It’s a whole lot easier to know what people want when they tell you,” he said.
The public meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Gillette College Tech Center. The K-12 facility planning and budgeting portion begins at 12:30 p.m. that allows public comments. Discussion about the facility condition needs begins at 3:30 p.m., followed by public comment.
