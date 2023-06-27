School Admin Tour
Buy Now

A group of local and state school officials tour the Campbell County School District Bus Barn Tuesday, June 6 in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The state committee tasked with overseeing school facility projects and recommending a budget to the governor and Legislature will be in town this week for a private tour of Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools Wednesday, followed by a public meeting Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.