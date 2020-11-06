Once again, Campbell County set a daily record for new COVID-19 cases when it added 90 news confirmed cases in the Wyoming Department of Health’s update Friday afternoon.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,381 confirmed cases, 119 probables and 795 active cases.
In Wyoming, there are 13,871 confirmed, 2,534 probable and 6,288 active cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The more than 900 case increase throughout the state is a daily-high record as well.
As of Friday morning, there were 12 COVID-19 patients at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, two of whom were in the ICU, said Jane Joslyn, Campbell County Health spokeswoman.
There are 147 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, the most since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Laramie County continues to have the highest case count in the state, with 1,723 confirmed cases alongside 526 probables. Albany has 1,666 confirmed cases and 173 probables, followed by Natrona 1,603 (423), Fremont 1,557 (228), Campbell County 1,381 (119) and Teton 889 (33).
