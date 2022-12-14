Santa Claus returns to the Rockpile Museum from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for a special appearance. The jolly good fellow is joined by refreshments and good company and no reservations are needed.
People are encouraged to bring their own cameras. Everyone can join in the fun, no admission fee is required Saturday at the museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.