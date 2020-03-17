Campbell County residents who hoped to see their first live curling event will have to wait.
The USA Curling Arena National Championship scheduled in Gillette from April 27 through May 2 has been postponed amid COVID-19 concerns.
“The health and well-being of our athletes and the curling community is our top concern,” Jeff Plush, CEO of USA Curling, said in a press release. “We continue to receive new information prompting us to make unprecedented decisions, none of which have been taken lightly.”
USA Curling events in Denver and Minnesota also have been postponed, and Plush is urging other member clubs to postpone upcoming events.
“We realize these disruptions are disappointing, but the seriousness of this evolving situation must be considered. We appreciate the community’s cooperation during this challenging time.”
The event was going to be the first time a major curling championship would be held in Wyoming. Getting the event to come to Gillette was a joint effort between Campbell County Parks and Recreation, Cam-plex staff and the Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The association also canceled events leading up to the championship, including the Mixed Nationals, March 28-April 4 in Chaska, Minnesota, and the Paralympic Curling Pre-Trials on April 16-17 in Denver, Colorado.
Last year, a company from Minnesota came to Gillette to help set up the sheets of ice for curling at Spirit Hall at Cam-plex and were impressed with it — especially the seating up off the ice.
In announcing the decision to come to Gillette, Rick Patzke, USA Curling’s CEO, said the historic rockpile and the namesake for the Rockpile Museum in Gillette had something to do with it.
“With Gillette’s historic association with piles of rocks already well-established, we are excited about the possibilities as we bring a slightly different twist to town,” he said.
