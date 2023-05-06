A proposed hate crime ordinance has divided the community and the Gillette City Council, evidenced by the turnout and comments made at a City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Residents packed the City Council chambers Tuesday to speak on a proposed hate crime ordinance. Supporters said the ordinance would make the community safer and more welcoming for everyone, while its detractors worried that it would lead to the curtailing of First Amendment rights.
The Gillette City Council also was split on the issue, voting 4-3 in favor of the ordinance, with Councilmen Jim West, Billy Montgomery and Nathan McLeland and Councilwoman Heidi Gross supporting it.
The ordinance must pass two more readings before it becomes law.
The ordinance would make it a crime to hurt someone, damage someone’s property or threaten someone because of that person’s “race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry, or disability.”
Wyoming and South Carolina are the only two states that don’t have some type of hate crime law. Additionally, there are federal hate crime laws, and four other Wyoming cities have passed hate crime ordinances.
Montgomery had brought forth the ordinance to send the message that Gillette is a welcoming environment for everybody.
In April, Dean Vomhof spoke at a City Council meeting, saying he’d heard that the council was facing pressure on passing a hate speech ordinance. When asked at the time whether the council had faced any pressure or had any discussion on an ordinance, Mayor Shay Lundvall said there hadn’t been any.
After the ordinance was voted on Tuesday, Lundvall said while there had been talks about an ordinance, there was no pressure from anyone.
More than 30 people spoke at a public hearing before the vote.
A statement from Ariane Jimison, co-owner of Pizza Carrello, was read. She said she and her wife, Rachel Kalenberg, don’t feel safe in Gillette and that they’ve experienced harassment, threats and had their property destroyed.
“Some people want us to be quiet about our lives,” Jimison wrote. “Others would love to round us up and kill us.”
Dave Ebertz said crimes based on prejudice or bias hurt more than the individual victim.
“Irrational biased violence is a crime that undermines the entire community,” he said. “This is not what Gillette should be.”
“This ordinance will not change minds,” he added. “Some will continue to harbor hate and fear of anyone who is different. But please let us be a community that encourages diversity, it has and can make Gillette a good place to live.”
Some of the ordinance’s detractors said it was a poorly disguised attempt at enacting liberal policies in Gillette.
Casey Cook said “everybody agrees what a crime is,” and that the city doesn’t need to “create new victims.” He added that if people don’t want to move to Gillette because of its political leanings, then they don’t have to come here.
“We don’t have any urgent need to import people who are easily offended on account of leftist ideologies,” he said.
Ben Decker said Gillette is becoming like big cities that are overrun with riots and looting.
“Maybe we should change our brand to, ‘crumbling infrastructure, woke ideology,’” he said. “And then, add on the bottom, ‘If you’re moving here to get away from woke politics, don’t bother coming here, we’re just the same as everywhere else.’”
“I believe in equal rights, not extra rights,” Ed Sisti said. “Why would we want to attract businesses that are woke?”
Amanda St. John said she moved to Gillette in 2020 from Washington. She said “extremist leftist policies” have ruined that state, and that if they’re “allowed to get a foothold in Gillette,” they’ll ruin this community as well.
And Rich Ralston said this ordinance is nothing more than a “liberal attempt to increase government.” He added that it “ties directly into red flag laws,” and that it will lead to the government going after people’s guns.
Some people worried that the ordinance would criminalize speech.
Scott Clem, a former representative and former pastor, said that as a disabled man, he falls under one of the protected classes, but he doesn’t need or want the government’s protection. He said the ordinance was unclear.
“I can’t figure out whether this makes me a criminal or not,” he said. “I don’t know if my speech is going to get me in trouble.”
Vomhof, who wore a rainbow-colored wig and a blue dress, said this ordinance is trying to shut down freedom of expression.
“Some people laughed at me when I walked in today,” he said. “Would they be charged with a hate crime?”
And Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, said while “hate speech and hate crime may or may not be a problem,” the ordinance is unconstitutional.
“What actual crime will this stop?” McKeown asked. “It’s another way to take people’s freedoms away.”
City Attorney Sean Brown, who drafted the ordinance, said “speech alone is not enough” for someone to be prosecuted, and that the hate crime is not the first thing law enforcement will look at.
First, it must be proven that a crime, such as battery or destruction of property, has been committed.
“If that’s true, then you move on to the next phase,” Brown said. “If we have that in place, do we have maliciousness … and specific intent to do that thing because of some protected characteristic?”
As for the constitutionality of hate crime laws, Brown said the ones that have withstood scrutiny are the ones that have the aspect of conduct, such as threats, harm or destruction of property. The laws that fail tend to deal solely with speech.
“It’s difficult to prove what’s going on in someone’s mind,” Brown said. “It will task the prosecutor with a tall burden.”
Kathy Halvorsen said freedom of speech doesn’t allow people to say things that instigate violence, and that the “diversity of people and ideas in Gillette is what will carry us through the tough economic times ahead.”
Bob Jordan said if a community has a strong economy, people will come, regardless of what ordinances are or aren’t in place.
Vicki Swenson said that Gillette has developed a “really negative opinion” among people around the state, and that she knows of three examples of people who either moved away from Gillette or chose not to move here because of all the negativity that’s been going around.
Chelsea Roan said she’s “no stranger to hate.” As a practicing witch who has burnt the Quran because of her spirituality, Roan said local law enforcement has defended her freedom of religion.
“There’s no hate crime,” she said. “Just crime.”
Jim Hastings wondered how the ordinance would work.
“Under this ordinance, would a person be able to file a quick complaint and sit back and watch as the city creates a record that can’t be expunged, and spends its resources investigating while the accused spends both time and money defending himself?” he asked.
Tracy Mathews said she’s had to take her children to the hospital because they were bullied for being different.
“I hate when diversity comes up as a bad word,” she said.
Sae Cotton, a member of the LGBTQ community, said they don’t feel safe when they’re out in public in Gillette.
“It’s good to see steps being made toward increasing safety and respect for everyone,” Cotton said.
Rodger Solomon, a former school board candidate, said he knows gay and transgender people who aren’t scared, and that the ordinance isn’t needed.
Lundvall said he didn’t support the ordinance because he believed it would hurt more than it would help, giving certain groups of people more rights than others and “creating more division in the community.” Additionally, he said it would “exclude protection for our vulnerable groups such as the elderly and veterans who don’t align with certain political preferences.”
West said he heard from 62 people who were in favor of the ordinance and 50 against it. He said he has friends and family, including a brother-in-law, who moved from Gillette because they were mistreated. He pointed out that schools have rules against bullying, and added that suicides often stem from bullying.
Councilwoman Trish Simonson said she believes the city already has laws in place to keep these things from happening. And Councilman Tim Carsrud said the state and U.S. Constitutions provide enough protection already.
Gross said that if this had come up five years ago, she would’ve said Gillette didn’t need this ordinance. But she supported it Tuesday because she’s seen “so many things the last couple of years.”
“I really think that there’s got to be a line drawn,” she said. “It just saddens me to see what’s been going on in our community, and the latest thing with this anti-Semitic flyer. It was disgusting.
“Is that the kind of community we want to be?” she asked. “Is that what we want to show our children and grandchildren? Behavior like that? Yes, it may be free speech, but is that really what we want? I think we’re better than that.”
Gross added that supporting this ordinance is “not the same thing” as supporting liberal agendas, and that law enforcement needs to be trusted to make the right calls when it comes to this.
“I think it’s time we put a little teeth behind our ordinances,” she said.
